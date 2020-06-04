All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2619 O STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2619 O STREET NW
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

2619 O STREET NW

2619 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2619 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
The classic Georgetown Rowhome of your dreams! This bright and airy remodeled home includes 2 bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs with a 1 bedroom 1 bath English basement below. The daylight filled basement has a kitchen, appliances, W/D hookup, and front/rear entrances. Basement also has stairway to the main floor. Open the second floor Master Bedroom French doors to access the Juliette balcony that overlooks the large and private landscaped and hardscape backyard. Walk across the street to Rose Park to play tennis, picnic on a sunny day, shop at the Farmers Market, or access the Rose Park Trailhead. Only a 15-20 min walk from both Dupont and Foggy Bottom Metro Stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 O STREET NW have any available units?
2619 O STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 O STREET NW have?
Some of 2619 O STREET NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 O STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2619 O STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 O STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2619 O STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2619 O STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2619 O STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2619 O STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 O STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 O STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2619 O STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2619 O STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2619 O STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 O STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 O STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University