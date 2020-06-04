2619 O STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

The classic Georgetown Rowhome of your dreams! This bright and airy remodeled home includes 2 bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs with a 1 bedroom 1 bath English basement below. The daylight filled basement has a kitchen, appliances, W/D hookup, and front/rear entrances. Basement also has stairway to the main floor. Open the second floor Master Bedroom French doors to access the Juliette balcony that overlooks the large and private landscaped and hardscape backyard. Walk across the street to Rose Park to play tennis, picnic on a sunny day, shop at the Farmers Market, or access the Rose Park Trailhead. Only a 15-20 min walk from both Dupont and Foggy Bottom Metro Stations.