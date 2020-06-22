2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

AVAILABLE 2/15/20. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 1Br/1Ba apartment with high end finishes in Columbia Hts across from Howard U School of Business and just blocks to METRO. This MUST SEE apartment has it all (CAC/Heat; Washer/Dryer; Wood Flrs; All Samsung Kitchen and more. Pets case-by- case. Vouchers welcome.