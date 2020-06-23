2604 17th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4BD/3.5BA home in Langdon. Spacious and filled with light this home has a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances. Fully finished basement with a big fenced in backyard and front porch. Parking pad on the back. Only 0.9 miles to Rhode Island Ave Metro Station and close proximity to shops and restaurants. Dogs welcomed. Washer and dryer in unit.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.