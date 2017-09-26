2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE

2603 Douglas Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
This is updated condo that shows well. It boast two balconies with views overlooking the city. It has gleaming hardwood floors and walk in closets. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and updated appliances. Cozy up next to the warm fireplace. There's gated secured parking as well as a secured building. Welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
