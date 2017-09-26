2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is updated condo that shows well. It boast two balconies with views overlooking the city. It has gleaming hardwood floors and walk in closets. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and updated appliances. Cozy up next to the warm fireplace. There's gated secured parking as well as a secured building. Welcome home!