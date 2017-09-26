All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 28 2019 at 7:00 AM

2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE

2603 Douglas Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Douglas Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is updated condo that shows well. It boast two balconies with views overlooking the city. It has gleaming hardwood floors and walk in closets. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and updated appliances. Cozy up next to the warm fireplace. There's gated secured parking as well as a secured building. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE have any available units?
2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE have?
Some of 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE offer parking?
Yes, 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE offers parking.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 DOUGLASS ROAD SE has units with dishwashers.

