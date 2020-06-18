All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 26 R STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
26 R STREET NW
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:33 PM

26 R STREET NW

26 R Street Northwest · (202) 547-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit ENGLISH BASMENT · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this lovely, newly remodeled (2019) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom English basement apartment, located in the highly desirable Bloomingdale neighborhood of DC. Featuring cooking stove, private entry, and generously sized bedrooms. Designer finishes and appointments throughout the entire property to include brand new tile floor throughout, new washer & dryer, New appliances and custom closets. Property is Short distance to Shaw/U Street Corridor. Short distance to the US Capitol, downtown DC, Logan Circle, H Street, Union Market, and Union Station.10 min to the Shaw/Howard U metro station + NOMA New York Ave metro Available for immediate move-in. Short term rental option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 R STREET NW have any available units?
26 R STREET NW has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 R STREET NW have?
Some of 26 R STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 R STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
26 R STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 R STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 26 R STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 26 R STREET NW offer parking?
No, 26 R STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 26 R STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 R STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 R STREET NW have a pool?
No, 26 R STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 26 R STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 26 R STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 26 R STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 R STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26 R STREET NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity