Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2531 I St NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2531 I St NW

2531 I Street Northwest · (571) 386-9507
Location

2531 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2531 I St NW · Avail. Sep 3

$6,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2531 I St NW Available 09/03/20 Spectacular Modern 3BR Foggy-Bottom Townhome in excellent condition! - Live large in this beautiful 2300 sq ft contemporary townhouse in Foggy Bottom! This home has everything you need! 4 finishes levels with a spacious garage. Large, bright, sun filled rooms & walls of windows bring lots of natural light throughout! Grand, open living and dining room with floor to ceiling windows & sliding glass door opens to serene private garden & patio perfect to enjoy this fall. Clean & Crisp kitchen with quartz countertops, ample cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances & recessed lighting. Renovated, loft-like, top floor with newly done bathroom + 2 balconies with panoramic views. Perfect for a possible master bedroom or play area or office! Upgrades on every level. Meticulously Maintained home. Quiet & Quaint Street yet perfectly located for delightful downtown living! Steps away from the Metro, Waterfront, shopping, Whole Foods, entertainment & dining!

Available 9.3.2020 - Not accepting co-signers at this time.

This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5902605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 I St NW have any available units?
2531 I St NW has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 I St NW have?
Some of 2531 I St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 I St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2531 I St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 I St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 I St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2531 I St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2531 I St NW offers parking.
Does 2531 I St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 I St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 I St NW have a pool?
No, 2531 I St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2531 I St NW have accessible units?
No, 2531 I St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 I St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 I St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
