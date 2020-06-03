Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2531 I St NW Available 09/03/20 Spectacular Modern 3BR Foggy-Bottom Townhome in excellent condition! - Live large in this beautiful 2300 sq ft contemporary townhouse in Foggy Bottom! This home has everything you need! 4 finishes levels with a spacious garage. Large, bright, sun filled rooms & walls of windows bring lots of natural light throughout! Grand, open living and dining room with floor to ceiling windows & sliding glass door opens to serene private garden & patio perfect to enjoy this fall. Clean & Crisp kitchen with quartz countertops, ample cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances & recessed lighting. Renovated, loft-like, top floor with newly done bathroom + 2 balconies with panoramic views. Perfect for a possible master bedroom or play area or office! Upgrades on every level. Meticulously Maintained home. Quiet & Quaint Street yet perfectly located for delightful downtown living! Steps away from the Metro, Waterfront, shopping, Whole Foods, entertainment & dining!



Available 9.3.2020 - Not accepting co-signers at this time.



This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



(RLNE5902605)