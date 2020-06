Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this stunning row home in the Heart Of Foggy Bottom. This home features gleaming hardwoods, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Completely updated kitchens and baths. Front porch and fenced back yard with views of the Watergate. Walk everywhere, metro, K street corridor. GWU! Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.