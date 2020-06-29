All apartments in Washington
2516 Q Street NW Unit #Q106
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2516 Q Street NW Unit #Q106

2516 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
rent controlled
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
media room
rent controlled
6 Month Lease Min! 2516 Q St NW #106 - Georgetown 2 Story 2BR 1.5BA Luxury Condo w Media Center - 2516 Q Street NW, Unit #Q106, Washington, DC 20007 at the Sheridan Garage Condos in Georgetown & DuPont Circle
Lease Terms: 6 month min start or lease until end of April 2021 at $2,995/mo (Spring Swing Lease)
Unit Type: 2BR 1.5BA Condo
Utilities: Water, Gas, Sewer, and Trash included - Tenant pays all others
Pets: No Pets

Video Walkthrough- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUGQ_QDvVYg

Unit Features:
- Hardwood Floors, Modern Kitchen & Baths
- Kitchen: ALL BOSCH - Dishwasher, Gas Range/Oven, Stove, Microwave Disposal, Refrigerator, Ice Maker, and Freezer.
- A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat
- Available Furnished or Unfurnished - Ethan Allan Contemporary Collection

Building & Location:
- Secure Entry, Concierge M-F 9-5, Security System in Building
- 86 out of 100 for its Walkscore, and a 98 out of 100 for it's transit score!
- Rock Creek Park Trails - Shops, Restaurants & Grocery Store

Terms & Fees:
- $65 App Fee, $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit, $250 Move In Fee & Times
- Exempt from Rent Control, Lease Required Board Approval
- 6 Month Lease Minimum

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Patrick E. Reardon- 202.709.7006
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4133864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

