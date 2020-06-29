Amenities

6 Month Lease Min! 2516 Q St NW #106 - Georgetown 2 Story 2BR 1.5BA Luxury Condo w Media Center - 2516 Q Street NW, Unit #Q106, Washington, DC 20007 at the Sheridan Garage Condos in Georgetown & DuPont Circle

Lease Terms: 6 month min start or lease until end of April 2021 at $2,995/mo (Spring Swing Lease)

Unit Type: 2BR 1.5BA Condo

Utilities: Water, Gas, Sewer, and Trash included - Tenant pays all others

Pets: No Pets



Video Walkthrough- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUGQ_QDvVYg



Unit Features:

- Hardwood Floors, Modern Kitchen & Baths

- Kitchen: ALL BOSCH - Dishwasher, Gas Range/Oven, Stove, Microwave Disposal, Refrigerator, Ice Maker, and Freezer.

- A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat

- Available Furnished or Unfurnished - Ethan Allan Contemporary Collection



Building & Location:

- Secure Entry, Concierge M-F 9-5, Security System in Building

- 86 out of 100 for its Walkscore, and a 98 out of 100 for it's transit score!

- Rock Creek Park Trails - Shops, Restaurants & Grocery Store



Terms & Fees:

- $65 App Fee, $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit, $250 Move In Fee & Times

- Exempt from Rent Control, Lease Required Board Approval

- 6 Month Lease Minimum



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Patrick E. Reardon- 202.709.7006

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055



(RLNE4133864)