Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

This 1 bedroom at The Bader Condominium is perfectly located in the West End just steps from Foggy Bottom Metro! The unit features a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, laundry room + all utilities included! This Art Deco building boasts a walk-score of 98 and is one-block away from Harris Teeter, short walk to historic Georgetown. Available August 1st.