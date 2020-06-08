2501 IRVING ST NE.

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET!!! This corner-lot Bungalow is a-must-see! Situated in the suburbs of Woodridge, this cozy home was fully renovated in 2005 with detailed craftsmanship, wood-beam ceilings, captivating built-ins, modern kitchen, and an exceptional wine cellar. Enjoy this diamond-in-the-ruff that's centered in a prime location of upper NE quadrant just minutes away from "Shops at Dakota Crossing", downtown DC, downtown Hyattsville, Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295), I-495, and Rt. 50.