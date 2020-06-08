All apartments in Washington
2501 IRVING ST NE.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

2501 IRVING ST NE

2501 Irving Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Brentwood - Langdon
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2501 Irving Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BACK ON THE MARKET!!! This corner-lot Bungalow is a-must-see! Situated in the suburbs of Woodridge, this cozy home was fully renovated in 2005 with detailed craftsmanship, wood-beam ceilings, captivating built-ins, modern kitchen, and an exceptional wine cellar. Enjoy this diamond-in-the-ruff that's centered in a prime location of upper NE quadrant just minutes away from "Shops at Dakota Crossing", downtown DC, downtown Hyattsville, Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295), I-495, and Rt. 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2501 IRVING ST NE have any available units?
2501 IRVING ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 IRVING ST NE have?
Some of 2501 IRVING ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 IRVING ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
2501 IRVING ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 IRVING ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 2501 IRVING ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2501 IRVING ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 2501 IRVING ST NE offers parking.
Does 2501 IRVING ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 IRVING ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 IRVING ST NE have a pool?
No, 2501 IRVING ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 2501 IRVING ST NE have accessible units?
No, 2501 IRVING ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 IRVING ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 IRVING ST NE has units with dishwashers.

