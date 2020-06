Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

LIVE IN CAPITOL HIL ~~~ IN a really cute and cozy one bedroom with rear exit ..so you could park a bike easily there - ELEGANT ROW OF Victorian TownHomes make this street have marvelous appeal ~~ Front Red Door entrance is just a few steps down and with Large Windows south facing. Full sized Stacked Washer ~~~ within 1 mile of the Capitol, and less to Union Station. - Move in ready.