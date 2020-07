Amenities

Totally renovated lower level 2-bedroom/1-bath apartment with tile and wood flooring, new kitchen with stainless appliances, separately controlled split system A/C with thermostats in each room, shared garden space and front patio. One reserved parking space is included in the rent. Within easy walking distance of Adams Morgan shops and restaurants, Harris Teeter. Woodley/Adams Morgan or Dupont Metro stations nearby.