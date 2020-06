Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

Urban living at it's best! Stylish, bright & airy top floor corner unit w/2 MBR suites in sought-after Park Tower, across from Meridian Hill Park, walking distance to metro, Adams Morgan nightlife and Harris Teeter at the back door; kitchen has been renovated w/42 inch cabinets, stainless steel, and granite; w/d in unit, walk-in closet; extra storage, bike and exercise rooms. Offering convenient walk-troughs/showings from the comfort of your home, call listing agent to find out more.