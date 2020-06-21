All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2424 17th Street Unit 202

2424 17th St NW · (202) 540-8038
Location

2424 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2424 17th Street Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 8

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
2424 17th Street Unit 202 Available 07/08/20 Adorable Two-Bedroom Adams Morgan Condo w/ Rooftop & Storage! - This adorable two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at the Moda 17 features indoor/outdoor living in the heart of the city! Step into the open living and dining area, which features lovely hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The modern kitchen has a bright backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Both bathrooms are spa-like with floating vanities and glass-enclosed showers and there is a full-size washer and dryer. In addition, find your own reserved space on the building's rooftop deck- making this unit a true oasis in the city! Lastly, there are two dedicated storage units with this condo.

Just steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan, the city is truly at your fingertips. 18th Street is easily accessible and lined with dining and restaurant options. U Street and 14th Street are both short trips away, and Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metros are a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Pop's Sea Bar, Mintwood Place, and The Diner. Harris Teeter and Safeway are around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and building moving fee. Pets welcome.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5834363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 17th Street Unit 202 have any available units?
2424 17th Street Unit 202 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 17th Street Unit 202 have?
Some of 2424 17th Street Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 17th Street Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2424 17th Street Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 17th Street Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 17th Street Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2424 17th Street Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 2424 17th Street Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 2424 17th Street Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 17th Street Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 17th Street Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 2424 17th Street Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2424 17th Street Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 2424 17th Street Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 17th Street Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 17th Street Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
