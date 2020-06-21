Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel hot tub

2424 17th Street Unit 202 Available 07/08/20 Adorable Two-Bedroom Adams Morgan Condo w/ Rooftop & Storage! - This adorable two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at the Moda 17 features indoor/outdoor living in the heart of the city! Step into the open living and dining area, which features lovely hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The modern kitchen has a bright backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Both bathrooms are spa-like with floating vanities and glass-enclosed showers and there is a full-size washer and dryer. In addition, find your own reserved space on the building's rooftop deck- making this unit a true oasis in the city! Lastly, there are two dedicated storage units with this condo.



Just steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan, the city is truly at your fingertips. 18th Street is easily accessible and lined with dining and restaurant options. U Street and 14th Street are both short trips away, and Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metros are a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Pop's Sea Bar, Mintwood Place, and The Diner. Harris Teeter and Safeway are around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and building moving fee. Pets welcome.



