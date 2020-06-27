All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

2418 3RD STREET NE

2418 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2418 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located in Brookland near metro and shopping. Renovated home with basement. Laundry in home with backyard and 2 car parking pad. Freshly painted with hardwood floors and central HVAC. Separate Living room and dining room. Deck will be renovated which will allow for a great outdoor entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 3RD STREET NE have any available units?
2418 3RD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 3RD STREET NE have?
Some of 2418 3RD STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 3RD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2418 3RD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 3RD STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2418 3RD STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2418 3RD STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2418 3RD STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2418 3RD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 3RD STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 3RD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2418 3RD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2418 3RD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2418 3RD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 3RD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 3RD STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
