2417 BENNING RD NE

Completely renovated in 2018 this 2 Level top floor rental is available now in Kingman Park! Enter apartment to a bright large living room followed by dining area, large kitchen, half bath, and laundry. Upper level has 2 BR/ 2BA, great view, tall ceiling height. The ample space feels like a house. Lower level commercial space is used as an office giving you privacy in the evenings and weekend. Steps from the DC Street Car trolley for connection to H Street Corridor and Union Station for free. Street parking fairly easy if you drive. Call for appointments to tour this exceptional rental.