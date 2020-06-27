All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2416 39th Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2416 39th Place NW
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

2416 39th Place NW

2416 39th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2416 39th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great 4 BR 3 BA townhouse in great quiet street! - Charming townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms + one family room/rec room.Available immediately.
All wood floors with lovely fireplace in living room. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops and a lovely breakfast bar. Dining area right off kitchen opens to a large deck perfect for grilling.
Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and two other bedrooms that share another full bathroom. Finished basement has lovely family/rec room, as well as a bedroom and another full bathroom. Laundry is in this floor as well as exit to parking on back.
Quiet street in great location close to all amenities. Parking on back of house.
This is a gem!

(RLNE5024266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 39th Place NW have any available units?
2416 39th Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 39th Place NW have?
Some of 2416 39th Place NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 39th Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
2416 39th Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 39th Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 2416 39th Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2416 39th Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 2416 39th Place NW offers parking.
Does 2416 39th Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 39th Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 39th Place NW have a pool?
No, 2416 39th Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 2416 39th Place NW have accessible units?
No, 2416 39th Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 39th Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 39th Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University