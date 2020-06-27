2416 39th Place NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Great 4 BR 3 BA townhouse in great quiet street! - Charming townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms + one family room/rec room.Available immediately.

All wood floors with lovely fireplace in living room. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops and a lovely breakfast bar. Dining area right off kitchen opens to a large deck perfect for grilling.

Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and two other bedrooms that share another full bathroom. Finished basement has lovely family/rec room, as well as a bedroom and another full bathroom. Laundry is in this floor as well as exit to parking on back.

Quiet street in great location close to all amenities. Parking on back of house.

This is a gem!



