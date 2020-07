Amenities

Nestled in an exclusive enclave between elegant Kalorama and upbeat Adams Morgan, with easy access to Metro and a wonderful selection of restaurants and shops, this light-filled 2BR/2BA unit has a designer's feel throughout with contrasting colors, finely finished cabinetry and moldings, hardwood floors, well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace and a balcony. The rear entry private garage parking completes this offering.