2412 17th Street NW #C-01

Amenities
Beautiful condo for rent In Adams Morgan - Beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Adams Morgan (883 sq ft). Open to a large living area, kitchen with breakfast bar counter top and stainless steel appliances. Cozy den with Murphy bed, washer and dryer in unit as well as a large walk in closet. Unit has it's own entrance through a comfortable patio. Five minute walk to 16th Street bus-lines, across the street from Harris Teeter. Walking distance to metro, Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan restaurants and shops.
Tenants will be only responsible for electric bill.
Move in fee: $400 non-refundable
(RLNE4933158)