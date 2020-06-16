2412 17th Street NW #C-01

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful condo for rent In Adams Morgan - Beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Adams Morgan (883 sq ft). Open to a large living area, kitchen with breakfast bar counter top and stainless steel appliances. Cozy den with Murphy bed, washer and dryer in unit as well as a large walk in closet. Unit has it's own entrance through a comfortable patio. Five minute walk to 16th Street bus-lines, across the street from Harris Teeter. Walking distance to metro, Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan restaurants and shops.



Tenants will be only responsible for electric bill.

Move in fee: $400 non-refundable



(RLNE4933158)