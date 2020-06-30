All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2412 17TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2412 17TH STREET NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

2412 17TH STREET NW

2412 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2412 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome to unit C03 in the boutique condominium of Kalorama Court. A gorgeous, contemporary two bedroom, two~bath condo with~over 1200 square feet of living space in Northwest Washington. ~Enter into a large open floorplan with the kitchen to the left featuring gray silestone counters, a glass tile backsplace, stainless steel appliances and~a breakfast bar accented by pendant lighting. ~The~living space has a cozy~family room with recessed lighting~and a huge separate formal dining space, perfect for casual dining or formal occasions. Natural oak hardwood floors flow from the main living area into the 2 generous bedrooms.~~The master suite has a large walk-in closet with buil-in~shelves and drawers~and a private bathroom featuring~a tasteful oak~vanity with silestone counters,~a stainless steel sink and large tub/shower with a white subway tile surround. ~The second bedroom is conveniently located on the opposite side of the living space for great privacy and has a large step up closet and a second full bathroom located just outside of the space. ~A separate laundry room with a full sized, stacked washer and dryer~is located just off of the living space and~has~ample extra space for all of your storage needs. ~~Kalorama Court is located just three~blocks from the nighlife, bars, restaurants and shops of Adams Morgan with Harris Teeter~located just across the street. ~Enjoy urban living in a large contemporary space just~steps from everything Northwest Washington has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 17TH STREET NW have any available units?
2412 17TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 17TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2412 17TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 17TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2412 17TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 17TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2412 17TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2412 17TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2412 17TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2412 17TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 17TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 17TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2412 17TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2412 17TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2412 17TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 17TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 17TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE
Washington, DC 20020
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University