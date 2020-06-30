2412 17TH STREET NW

Amenities
Welcome to unit C03 in the boutique condominium of Kalorama Court. A gorgeous, contemporary two bedroom, two~bath condo with~over 1200 square feet of living space in Northwest Washington. ~Enter into a large open floorplan with the kitchen to the left featuring gray silestone counters, a glass tile backsplace, stainless steel appliances and~a breakfast bar accented by pendant lighting. ~The~living space has a cozy~family room with recessed lighting~and a huge separate formal dining space, perfect for casual dining or formal occasions. Natural oak hardwood floors flow from the main living area into the 2 generous bedrooms.~~The master suite has a large walk-in closet with buil-in~shelves and drawers~and a private bathroom featuring~a tasteful oak~vanity with silestone counters,~a stainless steel sink and large tub/shower with a white subway tile surround. ~The second bedroom is conveniently located on the opposite side of the living space for great privacy and has a large step up closet and a second full bathroom located just outside of the space. ~A separate laundry room with a full sized, stacked washer and dryer~is located just off of the living space and~has~ample extra space for all of your storage needs. ~~Kalorama Court is located just three~blocks from the nighlife, bars, restaurants and shops of Adams Morgan with Harris Teeter~located just across the street. ~Enjoy urban living in a large contemporary space just~steps from everything Northwest Washington has to offer!