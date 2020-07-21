2410 20TH STREET NW

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

**click Virtual Tour for 3D virtual tour** Just a short walk from Rock Creek Park and in a quiet neighborhood steps away from Adams Morgan, Woodly Park Metro, and Historic Kalorama triangle, Allen Park Condo is a charming Historical building with brick front that are known to many, even as shown in the movie "A few good men". This is a bright corner unit with 3-sides exposures and 11 windows! Beautifully renovated and spacious condo with traditional floor plan offers convenience and comfort -- Two large bedrooms perfect for working from home with a home office, or a second bedroom for your family; order-in is just as easy with 30+ restaurants nearby with pick up or delivery options . Beautiful natural hard wood floor, freshly painted walls, renewed bathroom, and new stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms big enough to include study area along with a king size bed! Perfect for work-from home and for quarantine away from crowds! Plenty of closet space for your clothes, shoes, bags, and storage! Laundry room and secured bike room are in the cat friendly building with elevator and secured with 24/7 surveillance camera. You can cook at home any day or go out to eat in Adams Morgan's famous restaurants and diners any night. New bars like Pitchers, Madams Organ, and League of Her Own are only steps away. In-boundary for Oyster-Adam school. follow https://apply.link/392r8HT to apply online!