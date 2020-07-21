All apartments in Washington
2410 20TH STREET NW

2410 20th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2410 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

**click Virtual Tour for 3D virtual tour** Just a short walk from Rock Creek Park and in a quiet neighborhood steps away from Adams Morgan, Woodly Park Metro, and Historic Kalorama triangle, Allen Park Condo is a charming Historical building with brick front that are known to many, even as shown in the movie "A few good men". This is a bright corner unit with 3-sides exposures and 11 windows! Beautifully renovated and spacious condo with traditional floor plan offers convenience and comfort -- Two large bedrooms perfect for working from home with a home office, or a second bedroom for your family; order-in is just as easy with 30+ restaurants nearby with pick up or delivery options . Beautiful natural hard wood floor, freshly painted walls, renewed bathroom, and new stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms big enough to include study area along with a king size bed! Perfect for work-from home and for quarantine away from crowds! Plenty of closet space for your clothes, shoes, bags, and storage! Laundry room and secured bike room are in the cat friendly building with elevator and secured with 24/7 surveillance camera. You can cook at home any day or go out to eat in Adams Morgan's famous restaurants and diners any night. New bars like Pitchers, Madams Organ, and League of Her Own are only steps away. In-boundary for Oyster-Adam school. follow https://apply.link/392r8HT to apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 20TH STREET NW have any available units?
2410 20TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 20TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2410 20TH STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 20TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2410 20TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 20TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 20TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2410 20TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2410 20TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2410 20TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 20TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 20TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2410 20TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2410 20TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2410 20TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 20TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 20TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
