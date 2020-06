Amenities

This old home turned new boasts its charm in the form of original hardwood floors, modern upgrades, and restored woodwork throughout. Furnished, features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, professional landscaping, outdoor deck, and private parking. Home can also be rented by room, please inquire if interested. Rent does not include utilities / Internet / monthly cleaning charge. Less than one block away from the Anacostia metro station (green line). 24/7 security is included.