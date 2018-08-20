2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27

Amenities

On a quiet street in the heart of Adam's Morgan spectacular 2 bedroom 2.5 bath multi level condo available for immediate move in! The location can not be beat, within walking distance to BOTH the Woodley Park and Columbia Heights Metro Station. Steps away from the Line Hotel, restaurants, shops bars, coffee shops and so much more!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 2.5 Baths

- Gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- Recessed lights throughout

- Gas fireplace

- Floor to ceiling windows

- Shades in living room on remote control

- Hardwood floors throughout

- High ceilings throughout

- Open concept living

- Washer and dryer

- Hallway closet downstairs is very large

- Skylight over stairwell

- Master bedroom has skylight and en-suite

- Master bedroom offers huge walk in closet with alpha organizer

- Ceiling fan in both bedrooms

- Second bedroom has good size closet

- Central AC/Heat

- Landlord pays water and gas, tenant pays electric

- Cats case by case $50 pet rent NO DOGS

- Off street parking available for $200



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



RENTED UNFURNISHED



No Dogs Allowed



