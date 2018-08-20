All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 14 2019

2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27

2363 Champlain Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Champlain Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
On a quiet street in the heart of Adam's Morgan spectacular 2 bedroom 2.5 bath multi level condo available for immediate move in! The location can not be beat, within walking distance to BOTH the Woodley Park and Columbia Heights Metro Station. Steps away from the Line Hotel, restaurants, shops bars, coffee shops and so much more!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 Baths
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Recessed lights throughout
- Gas fireplace
- Floor to ceiling windows
- Shades in living room on remote control
- Hardwood floors throughout
- High ceilings throughout
- Open concept living
- Washer and dryer
- Hallway closet downstairs is very large
- Skylight over stairwell
- Master bedroom has skylight and en-suite
- Master bedroom offers huge walk in closet with alpha organizer
- Ceiling fan in both bedrooms
- Second bedroom has good size closet
- Central AC/Heat
- Landlord pays water and gas, tenant pays electric
- Cats case by case $50 pet rent NO DOGS
- Off street parking available for $200

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

RENTED UNFURNISHED

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5363282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 have any available units?
2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 have?
Some of 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 is pet friendly.
Does 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 offer parking?
Yes, 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 offers parking.
Does 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 have a pool?
No, 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 have accessible units?
No, 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 Champlain St NW Unit 27 does not have units with dishwashers.

