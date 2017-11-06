All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
234 Wisconsin Avenue
234 Wisconsin Avenue

234 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

234 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rent:

$1005

Square Feet:550 - 850

Apartment Features
Spacious 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments
Fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher
Washer/Dryer connections*
Washer/Dryer*
Access to private balcony or patio from kitchen*
Dens available*
2 full baths in 3-bedroom homes
6 sliding door to balcony/patio
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Walk-in closets
FiOS/Comcast high-speed Internet & cable
Central heat & air conditioning
Expansive private balconies

Community Features
Pet friendly
Picnic areas with grills
Fitness center
Laundry facilities in each building
Tot play areas
Close to public transportation - 77 & 54 MTA bus line
Beautiful reliable landscaping
Close to new Wal-Mart SuperCenter, Shopping Centers, Food Lion, Aldi & Rite Aid
Walking distance to Liberty Road
24-hour emergency maintenance
Professionally managed by Morgan Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
234 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 234 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Wisconsin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 234 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 234 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 234 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Wisconsin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 234 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 234 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Wisconsin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
