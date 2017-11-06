234 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities

Rent:



$1005



Square Feet:550 - 850



Apartment Features

Spacious 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments

Fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher

Washer/Dryer connections*

Washer/Dryer*

Access to private balcony or patio from kitchen*

Dens available*

2 full baths in 3-bedroom homes

6 sliding door to balcony/patio

Wall-to-wall carpeting

Walk-in closets

FiOS/Comcast high-speed Internet & cable

Central heat & air conditioning

Expansive private balconies



Community Features

Pet friendly

Picnic areas with grills

Fitness center

Laundry facilities in each building

Tot play areas

Close to public transportation - 77 & 54 MTA bus line

Beautiful reliable landscaping

Close to new Wal-Mart SuperCenter, Shopping Centers, Food Lion, Aldi & Rite Aid

Walking distance to Liberty Road

24-hour emergency maintenance

Professionally managed by Morgan Properties