Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2339 40th Place NW Apt 102
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2339 40th Place NW Apt 102

2339 40th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2339 40th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Modern and Cozy Glover Park Condo - Property Id: 188844

A beautiful, renovated condo located in the heart of Glover Park. Light-filled and spacious but cozy. Large windows look out onto the landscaped patio and backyard, but blackout shades in the bedroom block out any city lights at night. Five blocks to Wisconsin Avenue's plentiful stores, restaurants, and bars. Two blocks to the Glover Park wooded trail system and the unofficial neighborhood dog park. Pets welcome! In unit washer and dryer, AC window units included, and a huge (private!) storage unit in the building.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 have any available units?
2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 have?
Some of 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2339 40th Place NW Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.

