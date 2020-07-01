2339 40th Place NW Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Modern and Cozy Glover Park Condo - Property Id: 188844



A beautiful, renovated condo located in the heart of Glover Park. Light-filled and spacious but cozy. Large windows look out onto the landscaped patio and backyard, but blackout shades in the bedroom block out any city lights at night. Five blocks to Wisconsin Avenue's plentiful stores, restaurants, and bars. Two blocks to the Glover Park wooded trail system and the unofficial neighborhood dog park. Pets welcome! In unit washer and dryer, AC window units included, and a huge (private!) storage unit in the building.

