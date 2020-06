Amenities

on-site laundry gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Subletting a nice studio in a quiet building with excellent location. The studio is well distributed, with a huge walking closet and lots of light. The building has a rooftop, a laundry room and a gym. Next to L1 and L2 bus stops. Woodley Park Metro and Circulator are 3 blocks away. Lots of restaurants and cafes make this neighborhodd vibrant and friendly.