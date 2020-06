Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious corner 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Lofts at Adams Morgan. Open concept granite/stainless kitchen opens to a huge living room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking picturesque Champlain Street. Big closets, wood floors and reserved garage parking space #70, all in a prime Adams Morgan location. Available immediately for a minimum 12 month lease. Sorry, no pets or smoking in the unit. Vouchers welcome