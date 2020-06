Amenities

Price reduced and back on the market. Updated cozy one bedroom with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enclosed additional room off the kitchen. Walk to shopping and public transportation on Pennsylvania and Minnesota Avenues. Section 8 voucher welcome. Direct route to downtown and convenient to Routes 295/395.