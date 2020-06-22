All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

2324 1ST STREET NW

2324 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2324 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of the Bloomingdale neighborhood of LeDroit Park great views. This large renovated 4 bed 2 full bath grand home boasts original charms with a gorgeous contemporary renovation that will make you want to call it home. Electricity is included in rent. Pet's allowed on a case by case base w/ monthly fee. Electricity included in rent which is reflected in the price. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

