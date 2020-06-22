2324 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001 LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of the Bloomingdale neighborhood of LeDroit Park great views. This large renovated 4 bed 2 full bath grand home boasts original charms with a gorgeous contemporary renovation that will make you want to call it home. Electricity is included in rent. Pet's allowed on a case by case base w/ monthly fee. Electricity included in rent which is reflected in the price. No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2324 1ST STREET NW have any available units?
2324 1ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 1ST STREET NW have?
Some of 2324 1ST STREET NW's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 1ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2324 1ST STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 1ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 1ST STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2324 1ST STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2324 1ST STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2324 1ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 1ST STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 1ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2324 1ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2324 1ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2324 1ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 1ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 1ST STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.