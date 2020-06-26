All apartments in Washington
232 G St Ne
232 G St Ne

232 G Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

232 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated row house a block from Union Station with access to metro and the H street trolley. Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bath house on Capital Hill with basement. Upgraded bathrooms, new floors, new paint throughout in light neutral color scheme, and new molding throughout. Crown molding in main living areas and bedrooms. French doors open to a deck in the back. New fence with keyed lock to secure the backyard. Washer and Dryer included with laundry sink in basement. Nest thermostat and carbon monoxide / fire alarms on all floors. Located across from Capital Hill Montessori School and in-boundaries for Ludlow-Taylor Elementary a blue ribbon public elementary school. 1 block from Giant and 5 blocks from Whole Foods. Exterior paint is scheduled for end of September along with landscaping. This property is managed by owner who is local to the area using Avial landlord software. Photos coming soon! We are not currently accepting Section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 G St Ne have any available units?
232 G St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 G St Ne have?
Some of 232 G St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 G St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
232 G St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 G St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 G St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 232 G St Ne offer parking?
No, 232 G St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 232 G St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 G St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 G St Ne have a pool?
No, 232 G St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 232 G St Ne have accessible units?
No, 232 G St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 232 G St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 G St Ne has units with dishwashers.
