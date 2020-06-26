232 G St Ne

Amenities

Newly renovated row house a block from Union Station with access to metro and the H street trolley. Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bath house on Capital Hill with basement. Upgraded bathrooms, new floors, new paint throughout in light neutral color scheme, and new molding throughout. Crown molding in main living areas and bedrooms. French doors open to a deck in the back. New fence with keyed lock to secure the backyard. Washer and Dryer included with laundry sink in basement. Nest thermostat and carbon monoxide / fire alarms on all floors. Located across from Capital Hill Montessori School and in-boundaries for Ludlow-Taylor Elementary a blue ribbon public elementary school. 1 block from Giant and 5 blocks from Whole Foods. Exterior paint is scheduled for end of September along with landscaping. This property is managed by owner who is local to the area using Avial landlord software. Photos coming soon! We are not currently accepting Section 8 vouchers.