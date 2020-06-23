2317 16th ST SE #304

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath features hardwood floors in the living room, an updated kitchen, new carpeting, and plenty of space! Enjoy the weather on your third floor private balcony! Public transportation close by! DON"T WAIT!! Schedule a viewing today!



Parking: Street Parking

Tenant Pays All Utilities

No Smoking

Pets: No pets



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-618-4210

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1200 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 600+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%