Last updated June 8 2019 at 12:06 AM

2317 16th ST SE #304

2317 16th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2317 16th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

This beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath features hardwood floors in the living room, an updated kitchen, new carpeting, and plenty of space! Enjoy the weather on your third floor private balcony! Public transportation close by! DON"T WAIT!! Schedule a viewing today!

Parking: Street Parking
Tenant Pays All Utilities
No Smoking
Pets: No pets

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1200 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 600+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 16th ST SE #304 have any available units?
2317 16th ST SE #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 16th ST SE #304 have?
Some of 2317 16th ST SE #304's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 16th ST SE #304 currently offering any rent specials?
2317 16th ST SE #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 16th ST SE #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 16th ST SE #304 is pet friendly.
Does 2317 16th ST SE #304 offer parking?
Yes, 2317 16th ST SE #304 offers parking.
Does 2317 16th ST SE #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 16th ST SE #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 16th ST SE #304 have a pool?
No, 2317 16th ST SE #304 does not have a pool.
Does 2317 16th ST SE #304 have accessible units?
No, 2317 16th ST SE #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 16th ST SE #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 16th ST SE #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
