2315 Altamont Pl Se

*$1550 month rent

*Modern Fully Furnish

*All utilities included, except Electricity

*Street Parking

*Newly renovated

*Full bedroom, bathroom, living room

*Kitchenette with fridge, oven/stove top combo, sink, cabinets

*Laundry room in building

*Min from Capitol Hill and downtown

* Potomac Ave. Metro.

*Immediate access to 395, 295

*City bus stop within a block from the complex at Good Hope Rd.



Requirements:

*Non-smoking, clean, professional

*One Tenant

*1 year lease

*Security deposit of $1000

*Non-refundable application fee of $35 and credit check

*Serious inquiries only