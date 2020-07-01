All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:08 AM

2315 Altamont Pl Se

2315 Altamont Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Altamont Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*$1550 month rent
*Modern Fully Furnish
*All utilities included, except Electricity
*Street Parking
*Newly renovated
*Full bedroom, bathroom, living room
*Kitchenette with fridge, oven/stove top combo, sink, cabinets
*Laundry room in building
*Min from Capitol Hill and downtown
* Potomac Ave. Metro.
*Immediate access to 395, 295
*City bus stop within a block from the complex at Good Hope Rd.

Requirements:
*Non-smoking, clean, professional
*One Tenant
*1 year lease
*Security deposit of $1000
*Non-refundable application fee of $35 and credit check
*Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Altamont Pl Se have any available units?
2315 Altamont Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Altamont Pl Se have?
Some of 2315 Altamont Pl Se's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Altamont Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Altamont Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Altamont Pl Se pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Altamont Pl Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2315 Altamont Pl Se offer parking?
No, 2315 Altamont Pl Se does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Altamont Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Altamont Pl Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Altamont Pl Se have a pool?
No, 2315 Altamont Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Altamont Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 2315 Altamont Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Altamont Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Altamont Pl Se does not have units with dishwashers.

