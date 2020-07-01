2315 Altamont Pl Se

Amenities
*$1550 month rent
*Modern Fully Furnish
*All utilities included, except Electricity
*Street Parking
*Newly renovated
*Full bedroom, bathroom, living room
*Kitchenette with fridge, oven/stove top combo, sink, cabinets
*Laundry room in building
*Min from Capitol Hill and downtown
* Potomac Ave. Metro.
*Immediate access to 395, 295
*City bus stop within a block from the complex at Good Hope Rd.
Requirements:
*Non-smoking, clean, professional
*One Tenant
*1 year lease
*Security deposit of $1000
*Non-refundable application fee of $35 and credit check
*Serious inquiries only