All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2311 M STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2311 M STREET NW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:42 PM

2311 M STREET NW

2311 M Street Northwest · (202) 537-1801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2311 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
key fob access
lobby
One-of-a-kind one bedroom condo at the cultural heart of M Street. Flow from indoors to outdoors with the included 500 square feet private patio, perfect for entertaining, urban gardening, and more. This central DC hub offers everything you need. Live steps away from Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and CVS; numerous restaurants; George Washington University; the new West End Library; SoulCycle, Equinox, Solidcore, Blast Fitness, Urban Boxing and Squash on Fire; and much more in vibrant West End. This 6th floor partially furnished unit has wall to wall windows and sliding glass doors flooded with natural light. The unit has in-unit laundry, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, brand-new bedroom carpet, stainless steel appliances, newly replaced central A/C & heating, and more! The building has a private residential lobby, key fob entry, community rooftop with views over the DC skyline, USPS and FedEx Pick up, & dry cleaners located on the first floor. No pets. No smoking. Furnishings as-provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 M STREET NW have any available units?
2311 M STREET NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 M STREET NW have?
Some of 2311 M STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2311 M STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 M STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2311 M STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2311 M STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2311 M STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2311 M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 M STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2311 M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2311 M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2311 M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 M STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2311 M STREET NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Glenwood Apartments
2315 Lincoln Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity