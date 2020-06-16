2311 M STREET NW

Amenities

One-of-a-kind one bedroom condo at the cultural heart of M Street. Flow from indoors to outdoors with the included 500 square feet private patio, perfect for entertaining, urban gardening, and more. This central DC hub offers everything you need. Live steps away from Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and CVS; numerous restaurants; George Washington University; the new West End Library; SoulCycle, Equinox, Solidcore, Blast Fitness, Urban Boxing and Squash on Fire; and much more in vibrant West End. This 6th floor partially furnished unit has wall to wall windows and sliding glass doors flooded with natural light. The unit has in-unit laundry, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, brand-new bedroom carpet, stainless steel appliances, newly replaced central A/C & heating, and more! The building has a private residential lobby, key fob entry, community rooftop with views over the DC skyline, USPS and FedEx Pick up, & dry cleaners located on the first floor. No pets. No smoking. Furnishings as-provided.