231 14th Street NE

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Capitol Hill Retreat! 3BD/1.5BA Rowhome Available February 1st! - Stately 3BD/1.5BA Capitol Hill rowhome with beautiful hardwood floors, exposed brick and a gas fireplace available February 1st! Spacious and renovated kitchen perfect for entertaining. This home boasts central A/C and in-unit laundry.



Fenced yard with great back patio for grilling and enjoying nature. In-bounds for Maury Elementary! Steps from Lincoln Park and close to the restaurants, shopping and nightlife on H Street. Only 0.8mi from Stadium-Armory Metro!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Non-refundable $45 application fee.



