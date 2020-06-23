All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 231 14th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
231 14th Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

231 14th Street NE

231 14th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

231 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Capitol Hill Retreat! 3BD/1.5BA Rowhome Available February 1st! - Stately 3BD/1.5BA Capitol Hill rowhome with beautiful hardwood floors, exposed brick and a gas fireplace available February 1st! Spacious and renovated kitchen perfect for entertaining. This home boasts central A/C and in-unit laundry.

Fenced yard with great back patio for grilling and enjoying nature. In-bounds for Maury Elementary! Steps from Lincoln Park and close to the restaurants, shopping and nightlife on H Street. Only 0.8mi from Stadium-Armory Metro!

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Non-refundable $45 application fee.

(RLNE4607126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 14th Street NE have any available units?
231 14th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 14th Street NE have?
Some of 231 14th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 14th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
231 14th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 14th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 14th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 231 14th Street NE offer parking?
No, 231 14th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 231 14th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 14th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 14th Street NE have a pool?
No, 231 14th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 231 14th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 231 14th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 231 14th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 14th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University