2307 S St. SE

Amenities

parking stainless steel air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/529950a025 ---- Wonderful one bed one bath unit located in the SE Washington DC neighborhood, Randle Heights. If you are looking for city convenience, with a suburban feel this is it! This unit is a real gem with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, w/d, full bath, central HVAC, and possible rear parking! Water & city sewer are included in rent, tenant will pay gas and electric only. This will not last long, so don\'t wait contact us to arrange a viewing of this fabulous home today! 12 MONTH LEASE MIN. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQ. NO SMOKING PLEASE KEY DEPOSIT $50 NO PETS TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & GAS CREDIT & EMPLOYMENTS SCREENINGS REQ. APPLICATION FEES ARE $45 PER ADULT Carpet Central Hvac Rear Parking W/D In Unit Wi Fi