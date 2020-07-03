All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

2307 S St. SE

2307 S Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2307 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/529950a025 ---- Wonderful one bed one bath unit located in the SE Washington DC neighborhood, Randle Heights. If you are looking for city convenience, with a suburban feel this is it! This unit is a real gem with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, w/d, full bath, central HVAC, and possible rear parking! Water & city sewer are included in rent, tenant will pay gas and electric only. This will not last long, so don\'t wait contact us to arrange a viewing of this fabulous home today! 12 MONTH LEASE MIN. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQ. NO SMOKING PLEASE KEY DEPOSIT $50 NO PETS TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & GAS CREDIT & EMPLOYMENTS SCREENINGS REQ. APPLICATION FEES ARE $45 PER ADULT Carpet Central Hvac Rear Parking W/D In Unit Wi Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

