Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available August 1 - Adorable two bedroom, one bath apartment located in a LeDroit Park Victorian. This apartment has a private entrance below the owner's unit and has been recently renovated. This is a great space near the U Street Corridor, Catholic University, Children's Hospital as well as restaurants and much more. Internet and cable provided for an additional $100 per month. Minimum credit score - 700