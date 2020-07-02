All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019

2303 14th Street Unit: 719

2303 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2303 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Availability/Rent: The 1br + den/2 bathroom apartment (unfurnished) is available on September 1. The rent is $3,285/month plus utility charges. There is an $80 application fee payable to the building management. We will cover the move-in fee of $1,200. On-site garage parking is available for additional $250/month.

Contact: If interested, please email Tamara

The Apartment: this newly-renovated 7th floor apartment is a gorgeous find, featuring brand new wood floors installed just a few months ago. The apartment is spacious with one large master bedroom and a roomy den. The beautiful master bathroom features a glass-encased shower. A huge walk in closet completes the master suit. The den can be used as an office, and double a guest room (complete with a closet for your guests storage needs). The guest bathroom is large and equipped with a bathtub. The apartment has lots of storage including a pantry, a coat closet and a linen closet. There is an in-unit washer/drier nestled in its own closet. If these features were not enough to make this apartment a gem, this sun-filled find boasts floor to ceiling windows and an adorable balcony overlooking 14th street.

The building and the neighborhood of U Street Corridor: conveniently located at the corner of Florida Avenue and 14th street, this neighborhood is to die for. Enjoy panoramic views of Washington DC from one of two rooftop terraces the building features. The 24-hour premium fitness center and front desk are at your service. This DC neighborhood is known for its unique boutiques, dining, and entertainment - conveniently located near Adams Morgan, Shaw, Dupont Circle, and the best of DC. Multiple grocery stores, fitness centers, and beauty salons are just a few steps away. Walk to the green line (10 minutes) and red line (20 minutes) metro stations. Busses stop just downstairs at the foot of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 have any available units?
2303 14th Street Unit: 719 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 have?
Some of 2303 14th Street Unit: 719's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 14th Street Unit: 719 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 pet-friendly?
No, 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 offer parking?
Yes, 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 offers parking.
Does 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 have a pool?
No, 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 does not have a pool.
Does 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 have accessible units?
No, 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 14th Street Unit: 719 does not have units with dishwashers.

