2303 14th Street Unit: 719

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Availability/Rent: The 1br + den/2 bathroom apartment (unfurnished) is available on September 1. The rent is $3,285/month plus utility charges. There is an $80 application fee payable to the building management. We will cover the move-in fee of $1,200. On-site garage parking is available for additional $250/month.



Contact: If interested, please email Tamara



The Apartment: this newly-renovated 7th floor apartment is a gorgeous find, featuring brand new wood floors installed just a few months ago. The apartment is spacious with one large master bedroom and a roomy den. The beautiful master bathroom features a glass-encased shower. A huge walk in closet completes the master suit. The den can be used as an office, and double a guest room (complete with a closet for your guests storage needs). The guest bathroom is large and equipped with a bathtub. The apartment has lots of storage including a pantry, a coat closet and a linen closet. There is an in-unit washer/drier nestled in its own closet. If these features were not enough to make this apartment a gem, this sun-filled find boasts floor to ceiling windows and an adorable balcony overlooking 14th street.



The building and the neighborhood of U Street Corridor: conveniently located at the corner of Florida Avenue and 14th street, this neighborhood is to die for. Enjoy panoramic views of Washington DC from one of two rooftop terraces the building features. The 24-hour premium fitness center and front desk are at your service. This DC neighborhood is known for its unique boutiques, dining, and entertainment - conveniently located near Adams Morgan, Shaw, Dupont Circle, and the best of DC. Multiple grocery stores, fitness centers, and beauty salons are just a few steps away. Walk to the green line (10 minutes) and red line (20 minutes) metro stations. Busses stop just downstairs at the foot of the building.