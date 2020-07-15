Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 Available 08/05/20 Sunny & Spacious Two-Level Apartment with Storage and Parking! - This updated 1 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Adams Morgan offers all the perks of urban living! This spacious two-level unit is on the top two floors of a boutique building on 18th Street. The light-filled first floor consists of a large bedroom with great closet space and an updated full bath.



Continue upstairs through the sun-filled staircase with one of two skylights in the unit. The second floor features a large living room with wood floors, a fireplace with Italian tile and oak mantle, and a convenient half bath. The bright galley kitchen has been totally renovated and features granite counters, refinished cabinetry, a second skylight, and updated appliances. With multiple levels, lots of closet space throughout, plus an in-unit washer/dryer, there is ample room to relax or entertain.



One assigned storage unit and one parking space in secure (electronically-controlled iron gate) parking lot is included. The building also has a huge well-maintained roof deck with a magnificent view of the city, which can be reserved for private functions.



Being in the heart of Adams Morgan, you can easily walk to dozens of restaurants, grocery stores, dry cleaners, bars, eclectic shops, post office (in the same building), hardware store, public swimming pool, and fitness centers. With access to Safeway, YES! Organic, and Harris Teeter, you have all your culinary needs covered. Both the Dupont (red line) and U Street (green/yellow line) Metro Stations are within quick walking distance and numerous bus lines are nearby for easy commuting.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets under 25 lbs are welcome. Tenant responsible for building's move-in fee.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



(RLNE4985346)