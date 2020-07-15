All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2300 18th ST NW Unit 310

2300 18th Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,500

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1069 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 Available 08/05/20 Sunny & Spacious Two-Level Apartment with Storage and Parking! - This updated 1 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Adams Morgan offers all the perks of urban living! This spacious two-level unit is on the top two floors of a boutique building on 18th Street. The light-filled first floor consists of a large bedroom with great closet space and an updated full bath.

Continue upstairs through the sun-filled staircase with one of two skylights in the unit. The second floor features a large living room with wood floors, a fireplace with Italian tile and oak mantle, and a convenient half bath. The bright galley kitchen has been totally renovated and features granite counters, refinished cabinetry, a second skylight, and updated appliances. With multiple levels, lots of closet space throughout, plus an in-unit washer/dryer, there is ample room to relax or entertain.

One assigned storage unit and one parking space in secure (electronically-controlled iron gate) parking lot is included. The building also has a huge well-maintained roof deck with a magnificent view of the city, which can be reserved for private functions.

Being in the heart of Adams Morgan, you can easily walk to dozens of restaurants, grocery stores, dry cleaners, bars, eclectic shops, post office (in the same building), hardware store, public swimming pool, and fitness centers. With access to Safeway, YES! Organic, and Harris Teeter, you have all your culinary needs covered. Both the Dupont (red line) and U Street (green/yellow line) Metro Stations are within quick walking distance and numerous bus lines are nearby for easy commuting.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets under 25 lbs are welcome. Tenant responsible for building's move-in fee.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4985346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 have any available units?
2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 have?
Some of 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 is pet friendly.
Does 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 offers parking.
Does 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 have a pool?
Yes, 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 has a pool.
Does 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 have accessible units?
No, 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 18th ST NW Unit 310 does not have units with dishwashers.
