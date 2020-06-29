Amenities
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Two Bathroom With Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances - ***VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*** NO IN PERSON TOURS. PLEASE SEE 3D TOUR BELOW:
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HtVXFEzUkKX
Address: 230 34th Street NE Washington, DC 20019
Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12 Month Lease Term
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electricity
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis-Fees Applicable
Parking: Street Parking Only
Square Footage: 1,148 Square Feet
Date Available: NOW!
Welcome to 230 34th Street NE! This newly renovated town home is available now! This house a front porch and back porch area. The unit itself has brand new washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances. Also, the master bedroom has two closets and plenty of windows that will allow sunlight in. Two recently renovated bathrooms with hardwood floors throughout the property. The house also comes with an off street parking space included in the monthly rent.
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee
Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee Per Pet, plus $25 monthly Pet Rent
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
(RLNE5514248)