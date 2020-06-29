Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Two Bathroom With Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances - ***VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*** NO IN PERSON TOURS. PLEASE SEE 3D TOUR BELOW:



3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HtVXFEzUkKX



Address: 230 34th Street NE Washington, DC 20019

Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12 Month Lease Term

Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electricity

Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis-Fees Applicable

Parking: Street Parking Only

Square Footage: 1,148 Square Feet

Date Available: NOW!



Welcome to 230 34th Street NE! This newly renovated town home is available now! This house a front porch and back porch area. The unit itself has brand new washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances. Also, the master bedroom has two closets and plenty of windows that will allow sunlight in. Two recently renovated bathrooms with hardwood floors throughout the property. The house also comes with an off street parking space included in the monthly rent.



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee

Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee Per Pet, plus $25 monthly Pet Rent

Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



(RLNE5514248)