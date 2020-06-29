All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

230 34th Street NE

230 34th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

230 34th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Two Bathroom With Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances - ***VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*** NO IN PERSON TOURS. PLEASE SEE 3D TOUR BELOW:

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HtVXFEzUkKX

Address: 230 34th Street NE Washington, DC 20019
Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12 Month Lease Term
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electricity
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis-Fees Applicable
Parking: Street Parking Only
Square Footage: 1,148 Square Feet
Date Available: NOW!

Welcome to 230 34th Street NE! This newly renovated town home is available now! This house a front porch and back porch area. The unit itself has brand new washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances. Also, the master bedroom has two closets and plenty of windows that will allow sunlight in. Two recently renovated bathrooms with hardwood floors throughout the property. The house also comes with an off street parking space included in the monthly rent.

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee
Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee Per Pet, plus $25 monthly Pet Rent
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

(RLNE5514248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 34th Street NE have any available units?
230 34th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 34th Street NE have?
Some of 230 34th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 34th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
230 34th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 34th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 34th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 230 34th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 230 34th Street NE offers parking.
Does 230 34th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 34th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 34th Street NE have a pool?
No, 230 34th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 230 34th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 230 34th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 34th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 34th Street NE has units with dishwashers.

