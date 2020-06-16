23 Q Street, NE

23 Q Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Eckington
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Extraordinary Eckington 3Br/2.5Bath Renovated Townhome near Truxton Circle/NOMA - Welcome yourself home to this extraordinary 3 Bedroom & 2 1/2 Bath Eckington Townhome. This exquisitely updated home has an open floor plan. Light-filled living room with an impressive central staircase. Main floor powder room. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with Gas Stove and Dishwasher. Off the Kitchen is a small deck perfect for morning coffee. The deck will take you to your one car reserved parking space. Upstairs has a large front view bedroom with entry to hall bath with shower. The bathroom is accessible from the hallway also. A second bedroom is right off the main hallway. The 3rd Bedroom, the Master Bedroom is roomy with high ceilings and offers a walk-in closet. The Master bath offers a large shower and an artistic washbasin.
Close to Truxton Circle and a few blocks to the NOMA metro station. Harris Teeter grocery and other fine establishments are all within walking distance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person.. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
Sorry no pets.
Take a Video Tour on YouTube- https://youtu.be/-QQSiQKj-kM
Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and tours. (202) 338-0500
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5762298)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Q Street, NE have any available units?
23 Q Street, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Q Street, NE have?
Some of 23 Q Street, NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Q Street, NE currently offering any rent specials?
23 Q Street, NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.