23 Q Street, NE

Extraordinary Eckington 3Br/2.5Bath Renovated Townhome near Truxton Circle/NOMA - Welcome yourself home to this extraordinary 3 Bedroom & 2 1/2 Bath Eckington Townhome. This exquisitely updated home has an open floor plan. Light-filled living room with an impressive central staircase. Main floor powder room. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with Gas Stove and Dishwasher. Off the Kitchen is a small deck perfect for morning coffee. The deck will take you to your one car reserved parking space. Upstairs has a large front view bedroom with entry to hall bath with shower. The bathroom is accessible from the hallway also. A second bedroom is right off the main hallway. The 3rd Bedroom, the Master Bedroom is roomy with high ceilings and offers a walk-in closet. The Master bath offers a large shower and an artistic washbasin.



Close to Truxton Circle and a few blocks to the NOMA metro station. Harris Teeter grocery and other fine establishments are all within walking distance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person.. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.



Sorry no pets.



Take a Video Tour on YouTube- https://youtu.be/-QQSiQKj-kM



Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and tours. (202) 338-0500



