Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:37 PM

225 G STREET SW

225 G Street Southwest · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION LOCATION! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home right in the heart of SW. This home is walking distance to the Wharf, Navy Yard, DC United stadium, all museums and the National Mall. Easy walking distance to two metro stops. This home was fully gutted and renovated in 2017, with new floor to ceiling windows, new hot water heater, new W/D, new flooring, repainted throughout and more. Private patio great for hosting and assigned parking space. Access to pool and parks in the neighborhood. AC, water, trash and sewer are included in rent price. Low utilities. Bedroom with stripes is now one color, the basement flooring in the hallway is tile now and the bedroom is carpet. Agent is owner. Due to COVID, must wear masks and do not touch anything. Tenants will leave doors open and lights on for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 G STREET SW have any available units?
225 G STREET SW has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 G STREET SW have?
Some of 225 G STREET SW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 G STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
225 G STREET SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 G STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 225 G STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 225 G STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 225 G STREET SW does offer parking.
Does 225 G STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 G STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 G STREET SW have a pool?
Yes, 225 G STREET SW has a pool.
Does 225 G STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 225 G STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 225 G STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 G STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.
