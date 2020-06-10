225 G STREET SW

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

LOCATION LOCATION! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home right in the heart of SW. This home is walking distance to the Wharf, Navy Yard, DC United stadium, all museums and the National Mall. Easy walking distance to two metro stops. This home was fully gutted and renovated in 2017, with new floor to ceiling windows, new hot water heater, new W/D, new flooring, repainted throughout and more. Private patio great for hosting and assigned parking space. Access to pool and parks in the neighborhood. AC, water, trash and sewer are included in rent price. Low utilities. Bedroom with stripes is now one color, the basement flooring in the hallway is tile now and the bedroom is carpet. Agent is owner. Due to COVID, must wear masks and do not touch anything. Tenants will leave doors open and lights on for all showings.