224 Upshur Street Northwest #3

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Top floor 1 bedroom plus den unit. Freshly remodeled one bedroom plus den with one bathroom. Down the street from some of DC's hottest restaurants a short walk to the metro and Georgia Ave bars. This unit has a private entrance and tons of light through brand new windows. The kitchen offers a huge granite counter top and breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and gas stove. Huge well-lit closet with a great organization system. Large private balcony from the kitchen. Check out the photos for more. This unit is available now. One year lease with one month deposit. No smoking and NO PETS. New shared, coin operated, Laundry units. Please contact Niko for a showing or any questions.