All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
224 Upshur Street Northwest #3
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:24 AM

224 Upshur Street Northwest #3

224 Upshur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

224 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Top floor 1 bedroom plus den unit. Freshly remodeled one bedroom plus den with one bathroom. Down the street from some of DC's hottest restaurants a short walk to the metro and Georgia Ave bars. This unit has a private entrance and tons of light through brand new windows. The kitchen offers a huge granite counter top and breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and gas stove. Huge well-lit closet with a great organization system. Large private balcony from the kitchen. Check out the photos for more. This unit is available now. One year lease with one month deposit. No smoking and NO PETS. New shared, coin operated, Laundry units. Please contact Niko for a showing or any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 have any available units?
224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 have?
Some of 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 currently offering any rent specials?
224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 pet-friendly?
No, 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 offer parking?
No, 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 does not offer parking.
Does 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 have a pool?
No, 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 does not have a pool.
Does 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 have accessible units?
No, 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Upshur Street Northwest #3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University