All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 224 3rd St., Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
224 3rd St., Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

224 3rd St., Ne

224 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

224 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upscale fully-furnished condo directly behind the Hart Senate Office Bldg., steps to the U.S. Capitol and three blocks from Union Station. This is the true inner Hill not to be confused with other less convenient locations such as Eastern Market or other venues claiming to be close-in. It is one block from Massachusetts (sp?) Avenue which is lined with restaurants and other convenient retail stores. The ground floor condo has a private entrance and patio and every thing needed from sheets to dinnerware to flat-screen tvs and wireless cable. It includes a/c, d/w, fp, crown molding and plenty of closet space. Utilities included. Available immediately. Require references, personal and professional. Pets, maybe. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 3rd St., Ne have any available units?
224 3rd St., Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 3rd St., Ne have?
Some of 224 3rd St., Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 3rd St., Ne currently offering any rent specials?
224 3rd St., Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 3rd St., Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 3rd St., Ne is pet friendly.
Does 224 3rd St., Ne offer parking?
No, 224 3rd St., Ne does not offer parking.
Does 224 3rd St., Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 3rd St., Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 3rd St., Ne have a pool?
No, 224 3rd St., Ne does not have a pool.
Does 224 3rd St., Ne have accessible units?
No, 224 3rd St., Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 224 3rd St., Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 3rd St., Ne has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University