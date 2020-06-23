All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2227 20th St NW Unit 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2227 20th St NW Unit 301
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2227 20th St NW Unit 301

2227 20th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2227 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
pet friendly
Luminous and Large Kalorama Corner Condo! - Bright white built-ins and crown molding play up the historic charm of this lovely Kalorama condo! Walk intoa spacious entrance leading into the main entertainment area. With great overhead lighting and built-in shelving to the side, a dining table in the center makes for a great place to host. The kitchen is adjacent and features plenty of storage and counter space as well as a large fridge with french doors, coffee station, gas range, dishwasher, and under-cabinet lighting. Next,step into the separate living room with more built-in shelves, perfect for a TV, as well as a bonus closet.

On each side of the living room are the expansive and stately bedrooms. The master bedroom is more than large enough for a king-sized bed, has generously sized windows to match, and is in the SW corner of the building, getting flooded with light throughout the afternoon, giving it a treehouse feeling that we love. The second bedroom has glass-paneled french doors leading to a unique sunroom surrounded by windows, the perfect place to read or enjoy a cup of coffee. A newly renovated full bath rounds out the unit.

The Knowlton Condominium building comes with 6 first-come, first-served parking spaces and a large card operated laundry room. Bike storage and rentable extra storage is also available.

In the perfect location, this condo is just blocks away from both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Local favorites such as Kramer Books, Jack Rose, and Glen's Garden Market are just a hop and a skip away. Getting anywhere in the city is a breeze with bus lines and metro lines so close. While the area is certainly bustling, you'll feel nicely tucked away in this boutique building. Green spaces like Kalorama Park and Rock Creek are right nearby.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and the building's move-in/out fee. Small dogs (~25 lbs and under) welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5182623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 have any available units?
2227 20th St NW Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 have?
Some of 2227 20th St NW Unit 301's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2227 20th St NW Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 20th St NW Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University