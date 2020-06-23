2227 20th St NW Unit 301

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated bike storage

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage pet friendly

Luminous and Large Kalorama Corner Condo! - Bright white built-ins and crown molding play up the historic charm of this lovely Kalorama condo! Walk intoa spacious entrance leading into the main entertainment area. With great overhead lighting and built-in shelving to the side, a dining table in the center makes for a great place to host. The kitchen is adjacent and features plenty of storage and counter space as well as a large fridge with french doors, coffee station, gas range, dishwasher, and under-cabinet lighting. Next,step into the separate living room with more built-in shelves, perfect for a TV, as well as a bonus closet.



On each side of the living room are the expansive and stately bedrooms. The master bedroom is more than large enough for a king-sized bed, has generously sized windows to match, and is in the SW corner of the building, getting flooded with light throughout the afternoon, giving it a treehouse feeling that we love. The second bedroom has glass-paneled french doors leading to a unique sunroom surrounded by windows, the perfect place to read or enjoy a cup of coffee. A newly renovated full bath rounds out the unit.



The Knowlton Condominium building comes with 6 first-come, first-served parking spaces and a large card operated laundry room. Bike storage and rentable extra storage is also available.



In the perfect location, this condo is just blocks away from both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Local favorites such as Kramer Books, Jack Rose, and Glen's Garden Market are just a hop and a skip away. Getting anywhere in the city is a breeze with bus lines and metro lines so close. While the area is certainly bustling, you'll feel nicely tucked away in this boutique building. Green spaces like Kalorama Park and Rock Creek are right nearby.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and the building's move-in/out fee. Small dogs (~25 lbs and under) welcome!



No Cats Allowed



