All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2225 M STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2225 M STREET NE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

2225 M STREET NE

2225 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2225 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely, bright, charming and quiet one-bedroom in a peaceful end of cul de sac setting, outside of U.S. National Arboretum. Your new living room view will be of the serene green space of the Arboretum. Walk to Denny's, Ivy City new Target, TJ Maxx, Ivy City Smokehouse, H Street Corridor and more! Catch the nearby streetcar, and water taxi to Kingman Island. Community is walk-able and conveniently located in a major transportation corridor that includes nearby Union Station. Of course, the entrance to the Arboretum is a short walk from the front door. If you want to hear crickets and gaze at the stars at night and a verdant view of the Arboretum all of the time, then this charming one-bedroom is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 M STREET NE have any available units?
2225 M STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2225 M STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2225 M STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 M STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2225 M STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2225 M STREET NE offer parking?
No, 2225 M STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 2225 M STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 M STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 M STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2225 M STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2225 M STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2225 M STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 M STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 M STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 M STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 M STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University