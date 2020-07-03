2225 M STREET NE

Amenities

Lovely, bright, charming and quiet one-bedroom in a peaceful end of cul de sac setting, outside of U.S. National Arboretum. Your new living room view will be of the serene green space of the Arboretum. Walk to Denny's, Ivy City new Target, TJ Maxx, Ivy City Smokehouse, H Street Corridor and more! Catch the nearby streetcar, and water taxi to Kingman Island. Community is walk-able and conveniently located in a major transportation corridor that includes nearby Union Station. Of course, the entrance to the Arboretum is a short walk from the front door. If you want to hear crickets and gaze at the stars at night and a verdant view of the Arboretum all of the time, then this charming one-bedroom is for you!