2225 10th Street NW - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming custom designed and renovated 2BR/1BA row house is on a quiet street while being just couple of blocks away from the bars, restaurants and shops of 14th st, U st and Shaw. Inviting and updated kitchen has ample space for dining and opens up to your private patio.



Just 2 blocks from the U street metro, and many bars and restaurants!



FEATURES INCLUDE:



- Updated kitchen with space for dining

- Private patio

- Exposed brick

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Dishwasher

- Storage



Available June 24th! Pets are on case-by-case basis.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Row house