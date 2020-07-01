All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2019 at 4:51 AM

2225 10th Street NW - 1

2225 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2225 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming custom designed and renovated 2BR/1BA row house is on a quiet street while being just couple of blocks away from the bars, restaurants and shops of 14th st, U st and Shaw. Inviting and updated kitchen has ample space for dining and opens up to your private patio.

Just 2 blocks from the U street metro, and many bars and restaurants!

FEATURES INCLUDE:

- Updated kitchen with space for dining
- Private patio
- Exposed brick
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Dishwasher
- Storage

Available June 24th! Pets are on case-by-case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Row house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 10th Street NW - 1 have any available units?
2225 10th Street NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 10th Street NW - 1 have?
Some of 2225 10th Street NW - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 10th Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2225 10th Street NW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 10th Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 10th Street NW - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2225 10th Street NW - 1 offer parking?
No, 2225 10th Street NW - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2225 10th Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 10th Street NW - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 10th Street NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 2225 10th Street NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2225 10th Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2225 10th Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 10th Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 10th Street NW - 1 has units with dishwashers.

