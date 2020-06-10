All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:13 AM

2221 I STREET NW

2221 I Street Northwest · (703) 556-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2221 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
RESIDENCES ON THE AVENUEInside the fabulous homes at the Residences on the Avenue are beautiful interiors including fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, elegant bathrooms, in-home washers & dryers and much more. At this luxurious community, there is a wonderful array of on-site amenities including a rooftop deck with grills & a seating area, a community room with a demonstration kitchen, billiards & flat-screen TVs and a fitness center featuring a spa with two massage rooms. Living at the Residences on the Avenue, residents will enjoy a convenient location close to Georgetown, Dupont Circle, K Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue. Eclectic shopping and dining, and a myriad of opportunities for cultural events and recreation, are all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 I STREET NW have any available units?
2221 I STREET NW has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 I STREET NW have?
Some of 2221 I STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 I STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2221 I STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 I STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2221 I STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2221 I STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2221 I STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2221 I STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 I STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 I STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2221 I STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2221 I STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2221 I STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 I STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 I STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
