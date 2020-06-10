2221 I STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters gym elevator pool table

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool table bbq/grill hot tub

RESIDENCES ON THE AVENUEInside the fabulous homes at the Residences on the Avenue are beautiful interiors including fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, elegant bathrooms, in-home washers & dryers and much more. At this luxurious community, there is a wonderful array of on-site amenities including a rooftop deck with grills & a seating area, a community room with a demonstration kitchen, billiards & flat-screen TVs and a fitness center featuring a spa with two massage rooms. Living at the Residences on the Avenue, residents will enjoy a convenient location close to Georgetown, Dupont Circle, K Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue. Eclectic shopping and dining, and a myriad of opportunities for cultural events and recreation, are all within walking distance.