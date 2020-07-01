2216 Hall Pl NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

FURNISHED Georgetown ~ 1 bed 1 bath Quiet Street - Property Id: 274576



Enjoy our wonderful historic garden apartment on a delightful tree lined street, just a few minutes walk from all that Georgetown has to offer. The apartment is on the lower level of the house and has a queen sized bed in the bedroom, and a sofa bed in the living space, we can comfortably sleep up to 4 people.



French doors in the serene sunroom open up to a darling patio area - perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee, or evening glass of wine.



Full kitchen includes all amenities needed for preparing meals, and just outside your door are some of the best restaurants in the District! Walk to grocery stores and lots of buses take you down Wisconsin avenue into the heart of Georgetown.

No Dogs Allowed



