All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2216 Hall Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2216 Hall Pl NW
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2216 Hall Pl NW

2216 Hall Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2216 Hall Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
FURNISHED Georgetown ~ 1 bed 1 bath Quiet Street - Property Id: 274576

Enjoy our wonderful historic garden apartment on a delightful tree lined street, just a few minutes walk from all that Georgetown has to offer. The apartment is on the lower level of the house and has a queen sized bed in the bedroom, and a sofa bed in the living space, we can comfortably sleep up to 4 people.

French doors in the serene sunroom open up to a darling patio area - perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee, or evening glass of wine.

Full kitchen includes all amenities needed for preparing meals, and just outside your door are some of the best restaurants in the District! Walk to grocery stores and lots of buses take you down Wisconsin avenue into the heart of Georgetown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274576
Property Id 274576

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5760512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Hall Pl NW have any available units?
2216 Hall Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Hall Pl NW have?
Some of 2216 Hall Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Hall Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Hall Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Hall Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Hall Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2216 Hall Pl NW offer parking?
No, 2216 Hall Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Hall Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 Hall Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Hall Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2216 Hall Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Hall Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2216 Hall Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Hall Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Hall Pl NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University