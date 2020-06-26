All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

2215 32nd Street SE

2215 32nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2215 32nd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home - Completely Renovated Cape Code - Property Id: 134083

Platinum Dwellings presents this beautifully renovated Cape Cod with an underground garage and a country style porch. The entry level encompasses a gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with beautiful cabinetry, an enclosed porch, hardwood floors throughout, a living room w/ fireplace, two bedrooms and 1 full bath. Retreat to the upper level where you will find a master suite and bonus room that can be used as a sitting room, nursery, or study. Escape to the finished basement - perfect recreation room, a second full bath and a full size washer & dryer. Lastly, kick back in the huge fenced yard. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

This home is a must see! Contact us today for a private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134083p
Property Id 134083

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5094538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 32nd Street SE have any available units?
2215 32nd Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 32nd Street SE have?
Some of 2215 32nd Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 32nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
2215 32nd Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 32nd Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 32nd Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 2215 32nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 2215 32nd Street SE offers parking.
Does 2215 32nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 32nd Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 32nd Street SE have a pool?
No, 2215 32nd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 2215 32nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 2215 32nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 32nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 32nd Street SE has units with dishwashers.
