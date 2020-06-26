2215 32nd Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage pet friendly

Welcome Home - Completely Renovated Cape Code - Property Id: 134083



Platinum Dwellings presents this beautifully renovated Cape Cod with an underground garage and a country style porch. The entry level encompasses a gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with beautiful cabinetry, an enclosed porch, hardwood floors throughout, a living room w/ fireplace, two bedrooms and 1 full bath. Retreat to the upper level where you will find a master suite and bonus room that can be used as a sitting room, nursery, or study. Escape to the finished basement - perfect recreation room, a second full bath and a full size washer & dryer. Lastly, kick back in the huge fenced yard. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.



This home is a must see! Contact us today for a private showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134083p

Property Id 134083



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5094538)