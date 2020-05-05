All apartments in Washington
221 9th St North East
221 9th St North East

221 9th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

221 9th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

all utils included
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this one bed/bath home in the Capitol Hill area unfurnished or furnished. All utilities included! .This elegantly one bedroom apartment approximately 1000 sq feet with one bathroom and fully equipped kitchen with a small backyard seating area, provides great hotel alternative within walking distance to US Capitol, US Senate, Eastern Market, Union Station and the National Mall Located in a great neighborhood in Washington DC, Capitol Hill - Historic District, located within walking distance to the National Mall as well as Eastern Market, local landmark the city's largest farmers' market and flea market. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property . Please contact Glenn for showing details @ 240-498-4477.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 9th St North East have any available units?
221 9th St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 9th St North East have?
Some of 221 9th St North East's amenities include all utils included, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 9th St North East currently offering any rent specials?
221 9th St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 9th St North East pet-friendly?
No, 221 9th St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 221 9th St North East offer parking?
No, 221 9th St North East does not offer parking.
Does 221 9th St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 9th St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 9th St North East have a pool?
Yes, 221 9th St North East has a pool.
Does 221 9th St North East have accessible units?
No, 221 9th St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 221 9th St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 9th St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
